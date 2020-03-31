Orases

Maryland Custom Software Development Company

We provide software development services that add value to your business.
Partnerships that create & grow.

One of the first things you should know about us is that we don't do everything. But what we do, we do well.
Orases Developer coding project for client

You'll be in good hands.

Our clients can depend on our proven experience.
Established 2000
Client Retention Rate 96%
Clients 950+
Net Promoter Score(NPS) 80
Want to Work Together?
Children in NFL grant foundation jerseys
NFL Foundation
Grant Management System

Streamlined the Grant Management process reallocating 75% of resources to the cause

asid employees working in an office envrioment
ASID
Website & AMS Integration

Launched 48 websites with a Content Management System and Association Management System in less than six months

Value that is recognized.

Stand up and take a bow.
Experts at innovation.
Culture of collaboration.
Insights we would like to share.

We're always learning. Sometimes we write about it.
The Startup Weekly logo
Awards

Orases Receives The Startup Weekly’s 2020 Software Companies To Watch Award

A programmer working on a software.Two main types of software used for business processes are custom software and SaaS
Custom Software Development

SaaS vs. Custom Software

Our client relationships go beyond technology.

